Police: Maine Man Gets 7th OUI After Striking Pedestrian

April 12, 2017 10:44 AM
GLOUCESTER (CBS) — Gloucester Police arrested a man on his seventh operating under the influence of alcohol charge Monday after they said he hit a man with his truck.

In addition to the OUI charge, Joseph Nally, 58, of Bucksport, Maine, faces charges for driving with a license suspended for OUI, negligent operation, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Police said he struck a man while he was in a crosswalk on Raymond Street in Gloucester around 6:30 p.m. Monday. The victim told police he had seen Nally coming toward him in his GMC pickup and raised his arms to get his attention, but that Nally didn’t stop.

The man was taken to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries to his hands, arms, back, and head.

Officers said Nally had glassy and bloodshot eyes, and that his breath smelled of alcohol. He was arrested after failing several field sobriety tests.

That’s when police ran a records check and found that Nally had six prior OUI convictions across Maine and Massachusetts–and that he should not have been driving at all because his license was suspended.

Nally is being held pending arraignment in Gloucester District Court.

