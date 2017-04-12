‘Manchester By The Sea’ Inspired Couple To Kill Son, Prosecutor Says

April 12, 2017 10:08 AM
Filed Under: Manchester-By-The-Sea

NORWICH, N.Y. (AP) — A prosecutor says a New York couple decided to kill their adoptive son and cover up the crime with a house fire after watching the movie “Manchester by the Sea.”

WBNG-TV reports Chenango County District Attorney Joseph McBride said during a bail hearing for Ernest and Heather Franklin last week that 16-year-old Jeffrey Franklin was killed within two hours of the couple watching the Oscar-winning film on Feb. 28. McBride said an examination showed the teen died before the fire.

Ernest and Heather Franklin are accused of killing their adopted son (Image credit: GoFundMe)

The Franklins are charged with second-degree murder, arson and tampering with physical evidence.

Heather Franklin’s attorney told the court that she’s “innocent until proven guilty.”

“Manchester by the Sea” tells the story of a man who accidentally sets a fire that kills his children. He wasn’t prosecuted.
Information from: WBNG-TV, http://www.wbng.com

