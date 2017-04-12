WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Felger & Mazz: Should The Bruins Be Favored Against The Senators?

April 12, 2017 3:21 PM
Filed Under: Boston Bruins, Felger And Mazz, NHL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins are favored to beat the Ottawa Senators in their playoff series by 21 out of 33 experts between NHL.com and ESPN. They’re also favored by the bookies in Vegas. But should they be the favorite?

98.5 The Sports Hub’s Felger & Massarotti opened Wednesday’s program discussing what to expect in the series between the Bruins and Senators and whether the B’s should be the favorite. Boston went 0-3-1 in four regular season games against Ottawa, and scored just six goals in the four games – including just one at even strength.

Michael Felger believes the Bruins are being favored by experts and national analysts because they look at league statistical rankings; the Bruins outrank the Senators in key stats like goals scored, goals allowed, power play, and penalty kill. But Felger doesn’t believe any of that matters now.

“What does it matter what the Bruins did against Columbus and Montreal and Pittsburgh and Anaheim? It should matter what you did against Ottawa, how the teams match up and how they play against each other,” said Felger. “Those, to me, feel more relevant. And in that regard, Ottawa has won seven of eight [dating back to last season].”

The guys also wondered whether the Bruins could be considered a legitimate “dark horse” candidate to win the Stanley Cup. Listen to the full podcast below:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia