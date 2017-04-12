Chicken & Rice Guys Shuts Down Boston Locations After Customers Get Sick

BOSTON (CBS) – A local restaurant chain is shutting down several locations and its food trucks after some customers got sick.
The Chicken & Rice Guys said on Facebook Tuesday night that they “decided to voluntarily shutdown affected operations” after some people who visited the food trucks got sick. They said they’re still trying to figure out what caused customers to fall ill.
The Boston Globe is reporting that city health inspectors have temporarily suspended the restaurant’s license after confirming seven cases of E. Coli.
The Chicken & Rice Guys operate three restaurants in the Boston area, in addition to food trucks.