Biden To Deliver Speech At Harvard’s Annual Class Day

April 12, 2017 9:17 PM
Filed Under: Harvard University, Joe Biden

CAMBRIDGE (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden has been chosen to address Harvard seniors at a ceremony leading up to their graduation.

Harvard announced Wednesday that Biden will speak May 24 at the university’s Class Day, an annual ceremony with speakers invited by the graduating class.

Biden said in a statement that he’s honored to be invited, calling today’s students “the most engaged, the most tolerant and the best educated in the history of the United States of America.”

The Democrat served six terms as a U.S. senator for Delaware before becoming vice president under Barack Obama in 2009.

Students on the committee that invited Biden said his career in public service has been inspirational.

Seniors will hear a day later from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who is delivering the commencement speech.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia