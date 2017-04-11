State Investigates Death Of 18-Month-Old At Unlicensed Day Care

STURBRIDGE (CBS) – An investigation is underway after an 18-month-old child died at an unlicensed day care at a Sturbridge home.

The state confirmed that the child was found unresponsive at the home on 8 Simpson Street and later pronounced dead.

Neighbors said the morning drop-offs and night-time pick-ups of children made the facility obvious.

“It was obvious to everyone that it was a day care,” said a woman who lives nearby.

State regulators charge that the operation of the day care was unlicensed.

“It’s not being looked into, I don’t think it’s any negligence or anything like that I really don’t,” said a man who lives nearby.

He defended the couple residing at the home, saying they were “good people.”

The Worcester District Attorney’s office said it is investigating the unattended death of a child shedding no light on the circumstances or cause.

“It’s a life that you’re handing over to someone and they need to be responsible for that life,” said the woman who lives near the home.

The State Department of Early Education and Care has ordered the couple living in the home to stop running the day care.

The Department of Children and Family Services has also joined in the investigation.