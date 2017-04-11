State Investigates Death Of 18-Month-Old At Unlicensed Day Care

By: Ken MacLeod April 11, 2017 9:39 PM By Ken MacLeod
Filed Under: Department of Children And Family Services, Ken MacLeod, Sturbridge, Unlicensed Day Care, Worcester District Attorney Office

STURBRIDGE (CBS) – An investigation is underway after an 18-month-old child died at an unlicensed day care at a Sturbridge home.

The state confirmed that the child was found unresponsive at the home on 8 Simpson Street and later pronounced dead.

Neighbors said the morning drop-offs and night-time pick-ups of children made the facility obvious.

sturbridge daycare death macleod pkg State Investigates Death Of 18 Month Old At Unlicensed Day Care

The state is investigating the death of a child at this home in Sturbridge (WBZ-TV)

“It was obvious to everyone that it was a day care,” said a woman who lives nearby.

State regulators charge that the operation of the day care was unlicensed.

“It’s not being looked into, I don’t think it’s any negligence or anything like that I really don’t,” said a man who lives nearby.

He defended the couple residing at the home, saying they were “good people.”

The Worcester District Attorney’s office said it is investigating the unattended death of a child shedding no light on the circumstances or cause.

day care State Investigates Death Of 18 Month Old At Unlicensed Day Care

A slide at the day care in Sturbridge. (WBZ-TV)

“It’s a life that you’re handing over to someone and they need to be responsible for that life,” said the woman who lives near the home.

The State Department of Early Education and Care has ordered the couple living in the home to stop running the day care.

The Department of Children and Family Services has also joined in the investigation.

More from Ken MacLeod
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia