WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Farrell Describes Flu-Ridden Red Sox As ‘Bit Like A M*A*S*H Unit’

April 11, 2017 6:24 PM
Filed Under: John Farrell, MLB, Red Sox

BOSTON (CBS) – The Red Sox passed the flu around their clubhouse. Now they’re passing hand sanitizer around.

“Yeah hand sanitizer is being passed around, everyone has one in their locker, definitely washing my hands 10-20 times a day,” said outfielder Chris Young.

The bug hit the Red Sox so hard that the clubhouse had to be fumigated over the weekend while the team was in Detroit.

“There’s a stomach flu, there’s a full-blown flu, and then there’s respiratory, cold, all that stuff. We’ve got a little bit of a M*A*S*H* unit,” said manager John Farrell.

First baseman Mitch Moreland was the first to get it, in Spring Training. He was quarantined with a temperature of 103 degrees.

Mookie Betts missed most of the Detroit series after catching the bug last week.

“Still guys are coughing in locker room but once game starts everyone focused can’t use it as an excuse,” said Betts.

Pitcher Robbie Ross has been on the 10-day disabled list with the illness.

Slugger Hanley Ramirez has also missed four of the six games so far, and didn’t even travel for the series in Detroit.

But fortunately for the Red Sox, Ramirez and other players are finally beginning to feel more like themselves.

Boston hosts the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia