WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Drones Will Provide Extra Security Above Boston Marathon

By: Paul Burton April 11, 2017 9:10 PM By Paul Burton
Filed Under: boston marathon security, Cyphy Works, Drones, MEMA, Paul Burton

BOSTON (CBS) – Drones will be hovering overhead of this year’s start line at the Boston Marathon as a new level of security for runners and spectators.

The goal is to scan the crowds and detect threats with some of the most agile technology available.

With 30,000 runners and one million spectators from Hopkinton to Boylston Street, the iconic Boston Marathon is a sight to behold. But in many ways, the race begins at the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency bunker where security plans are well underway.

“Just the scale of the operation is so much larger that the exercises themselves become so much more complex,” said MEMA director Kurt Schwartz.

drones Drones Will Provide Extra Security Above Boston Marathon

Drone called PARC will fly over Boston Marathon (WBZ-TV)

One of the biggest changes this year to enhance security is having an extra set of eyes from the skies.

For the first time, MEMA will be using a Persistent Aerial Reconnaissance Communications drone called PARC.

“In a scenario like at a marathon, which we’ve been at marathons before where the public safety folks need to keep an eye on the overall view of a large crowd of people,” said Perry Stoll of Cyphy Works.

Stoll said the state of the art PARC drone can remain in the air for the entire marathon.

“So it gives them a view that they don’t get in any other way, to be able to be up at 400 feet,” said Stoll.

The drone is controlled by a computer and flies itself. The device is tethered to a power box that provides power and communication feeding back real time video to the people on the ground.

drone Drones Will Provide Extra Security Above Boston Marathon

Drone called PARC will fly over Boston Marathon (WBZ-TV)

There will be two PARC drones for the marathon, one on Ash Street and the other at Athletes’ Village to provide extra layer of security.

Since the traumatic day on Boylston Street four years ago, things have changed perspective plans and protocols.

The drone is able to see about a mile and a half out and can zoom in to a moving target while following it.

The drone will provide additional security to the 8,000 MEMA personnel, 10,000 Boston Athletic Association volunteers and thousands of state police troopers.

More from Paul Burton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia