Patrice Bergeron: NHL Playoffs Are About ‘Stepping Up At The Right Time’

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are back in the playoffs, but have a tough first-round matchup with the Ottawa Senators — a team they didn’t beat during the regular season.

But their 0-3-1 record against the Senators won’t mean anything when the puck drops in Game 1 on Wednesday night at the Canadian Tire Centre. Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron joined 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak & Bertrand on Tuesday to discuss the upcoming series, and said the Bruins know they’ll have to be patient against an occasionally frustrating Senators defense.

“They’re a good team with a lot of offense, and they want to frustrate teams with their neutral zone trap and go from there. For us, it’s about finding ways to play with speed and play good on the forecheck, trying to stay in the offensive zone by moving our feet,” said Bergeron, who had one of Boston’s six goals against Ottawa this season.

Boston is familiar with Guy Boucher’s 1-3-1 zone, having solved it back in the 2011 Eastern Conference Finals when he was at the helm of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Bergeron said they’ve been reviewing tape of that epic seven-game series and may even borrow a few plays from it, but they’re really just focused on themselves.

“Right now we’re worried about what we can do as a team and not overly thinking about what they do. It’s about us and how we play and responding to any given situation, he said.

There is pressure on the team to make some noise this postseason after a two-year absence, which Bergeron says the Bruins can use to their advantage. But it will be key for the team to remain patient, both on and off the ice.

“It’s about being in the moment. It’s cliche but its so true, even in the playoffs,” he said. “You cant worry about their 1-3-1 or whatever they want to bring at us. It’s about us adjusting and playing our game, about us finding ways to battle through whatever is in front of us and enjoying the moment. Its about stepping up at the right time.”

Listen to the full interview below, including Bergeron’s thoughts on his success at the faceoff dot and the advice veteran players are giving to 19-year-old Charlie McAvoy as he gets set to make his NHL debut: