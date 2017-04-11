WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Patrice Bergeron: NHL Playoffs Are About ‘Stepping Up At The Right Time’

April 11, 2017 1:24 PM
Filed Under: 98.5 The Sports Hub, Boston Bruins, NHL Playoffs, Ottawa Senators, Patrice Bergeron, Zolak and Bertrand

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are back in the playoffs, but have a tough first-round matchup with the Ottawa Senators — a team they didn’t beat during the regular season.

But their 0-3-1 record against the Senators won’t mean anything when the puck drops in Game 1 on Wednesday night at the Canadian Tire Centre. Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron joined 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak & Bertrand on Tuesday to discuss the upcoming series, and said the Bruins know they’ll have to be patient against an occasionally frustrating Senators defense.

“They’re a good team with a lot of offense, and they want to frustrate teams with their neutral zone trap and go from there. For us, it’s about finding ways to play with speed and play good on the forecheck, trying to stay in the offensive zone by moving our feet,” said Bergeron, who had one of Boston’s six goals against Ottawa this season.

Boston is familiar with Guy Boucher’s 1-3-1 zone, having solved it back in the 2011 Eastern Conference Finals when he was at the helm of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Bergeron said they’ve been reviewing tape of that epic seven-game series and may even borrow a few plays from it, but they’re really just focused on themselves.

“Right now we’re worried about what we can do as a team and not overly thinking about what they do. It’s about us and how we play and responding to any given situation, he said.

There is pressure on the team to make some noise this postseason after a two-year absence, which Bergeron says the Bruins can use to their advantage. But it will be key for the team to remain patient, both on and off the ice.

“It’s about being in the moment. It’s cliche but its so true, even in the playoffs,” he said. “You cant worry about their 1-3-1 or whatever they want to bring at us. It’s about us adjusting and playing our game, about us finding ways to battle through whatever is in front of us and enjoying the moment. Its about stepping up at the right time.”

Listen to the full interview below, including Bergeron’s thoughts on his success at the faceoff dot and the advice veteran players are giving to 19-year-old Charlie McAvoy as he gets set to make his NHL debut:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia