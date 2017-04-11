Best Fish Sandwiches In Boston

Fish sandwiches are a delicious treat all over the city of Boston. The fresh catch of the day from the waters surrounding this seacoast city are delicious, fresh and nutritious. There are many different interpretations of a classic fish sandwich, all of which are delicious and different in their own unique way, including the toppings and sides.
Atlantic Fish Company
761 Boylston St.
Boston, MA 02116
(617) 267-4000
www.atlanticfishco.com
Located in the Back Bay neighborhood of Boston, Atlantic Fish Company serves fresh seafood caught directly from the local harbor. The seafood choices are fresh enough that new menus are printed daily to reflect the best of the best catches of the day. The Fried Fish Sandwich offered on the lunch menu is comprised of Atlantic haddock encrusted in a toasted lager batter with tartar sauce and delicious hand-cut fries on the side.
88 Sleeper St.
Boston, MA 02210
(617) 426-2722
www.barkingcrab.com
The Barking Crab is a year-round establishment but is rocking in the summer months on the outdoor patio. The restaurant is located on Fort Point Channel near the Seaport District of the city. The view across the harbor from the Barking Crab is magnificent while enjoying one of the two delectable fish sandwich options. The choices include a Fried Fish Sandwich topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and classic tartar sauce and a Yellowfin Tuna Burger topped with chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Island Creek Oyster Bar
500 Commonwealth Ave.
Boston, MA 02215
(617) 532-5300
www.islandcreekoysterbar.com
Situated in Boston’s Kenmore Square neighborhood and in Burlington, a suburb north of the city, Island Creek Oyster Bar serves fresh seafood and a delicious Fried Fish Sandwich. The Fried Fish Sandwich is on the spicy side as it is served with spicy tartar sauce and a side of Old Bay Seasoning fries. Pop into Island Creek Oyster Bar for one of the best fried fish sandwiches in the city.
33 Union St.
Boston, MA 02108
(617) 248-8835
www.sausboston.com
Saus offers made-from-scratch food with special attention to the condiments and dipping saus. Try the Spicy Tuna Roll, which is served on a brioche roll (or mesclun greens if guests are looking for a low carb meal) and topped with shaved Brussel sprouts, bread ‘n butter pickles and Haut Saus. Haut Saus is a restaurant staple. There is a side of twice fried Idaho russet potato fries to be enjoyed with this delicious fish sandwich. Guests can choose a free saus for dipping the fries to top off the meal.
Boston Sail Loft
80 Atlantic Ave.
Boston, MA 02110
(617) 227-7280
www.thebostonsailloft.com
Boston Sail Loft is located on the Boston waterfront, between Commercial Wharf and Lewis Wharf. This restaurant serves delicious and affordable seafood, including a great Fried Fish Sandwich. Enjoy the view of the harbor while enjoying a Fried Fish Sandwich topped with melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and a pickle. There are fries served on the side. Another fish sandwich offered at Boston Sail Loft is a Tuna Club served with bacon, lettuce and tomato on a choice of bread, light or dark rye, French, wheat or light oatmeal.
