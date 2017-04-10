2 Men Held Without Bail In Lynn Assault, Rape

LYNN (CBS) — Two men accused of beating and raping a man in his apartment over the weekend were arraigned in Lynn District Court Monday morning.
John Michelin, 31, and Darrin Stephens, 50, were charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and aggravated rape.
They were ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.
Lynn Police say they beat a 48-year-old Lynn man nearly to death with a baseball bat in his apartment, and raped him.
Officers were called to an apartment in a large multi-family building on Chase Street shortly after midnight, and found the man suffering serious injuries.
A neighbor told WBZ-TV the victim has had problems before.
“He’s been robbed and beat up before but not this bad obviously,” said neighbor Brian Rogers. “I saw him with different gentleman at time, they looked shady.”
Michelin and Stephens are due back in court for that dangerousness hearing April 21.