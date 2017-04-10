Body Of Woman Found In Dedham Woods Identified

DEDHAM (CBS) – Investigators say they’ve identified the young woman found dead in Dedham last week.
Dedham Police Chief Michael d’Entremont and Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey will hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. Monday to reveal her name and new photos.
The body was found in a wooded area off High Street April 4. The state medical examiner’s office said she had been dead for “several months.”
Authorities issued a public plea for the help Friday in their search for the woman’s identity.
They released photos of items she was wearing at the time she was found including a Marist College sweatshirt, a ring, and a bracelet with a charm engraved with the word “Peace.”
She was said to be African-American, in her late teens or early twenties and about 5-feet 6 inches tall.
At a news conference Friday, Morrissey said this is not a murder investigation, “We are not here to say this is a homicide. We just want to identify this person.”
Authorities ask that anyone with any information contact Dedham Police at 781-751-9300 or State Police at 781-830-4990.