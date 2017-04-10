Body Of Woman Found In Dedham Woods Identified

April 10, 2017 12:09 PM
Filed Under: Dedham

DEDHAM (CBS) – Investigators say they’ve identified the young woman found dead in Dedham last week.

Dedham Police Chief Michael d’Entremont and Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey will hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. Monday to reveal her name and new photos.

The body was found in a wooded area off High Street April 4. The state medical examiner’s office said she had been dead for “several months.”

Authorities issued a public plea for the help Friday in their search for the woman’s identity.

They released photos of items she was wearing at the time she was found including a Marist College sweatshirt, a ring, and a bracelet with a charm engraved with the word “Peace.”

marist sweatshirt Body Of Woman Found In Dedham Woods Identified

A Marist College sweatshirt similar to the one found near the Dedham remains. (Photo credit Norfolk County DA)

She was said to be African-American, in her late teens or early twenties and about 5-feet 6 inches tall.

04 07 17 peace charm bracelet Body Of Woman Found In Dedham Woods Identified

The Peace Charm bracelet found on the remains in Dedham. (Photo credit Norfolk County DA)

At a news conference Friday, Morrissey said this is not a murder investigation, “We are not here to say this is a homicide. We just want to identify this person.”

Authorities ask that anyone with any information contact Dedham Police at 781-751-9300 or State Police at 781-830-4990.

