Otis Nixon, Former Red Sox Outfielder, Reported Missing By Police

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (CBS) – Police in Georgia are looking for a former Red Sox player after he went missing.
Woodstock police say Otis Nixon, 58 was last seen leaving his home Saturday in a gray Range Rover with George license plate CFP9010.
Nixon never arrived at his scheduled tee time at a local golf course, police said. He was wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black sweatpants, a black baseball cap and black Adidas shoes with white stripes.
The outfielder played in the Major Leagues from 1983 to 1999, spending the 1994 season in Boston.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call 911.