Investigation Underway After Fire At Lexington School

April 8, 2017 7:09 PM
LEXINGTON (CBS) – A fire at a Lexington school is under investigation as possibly suspicious.

Flames broke out around 2:30 p.m. at Jonas Clarke Middle School on Stedman Road. The building was not significantly damaged.

The fire broke out at an outside portion of the school that was under construction.

Fire extinguishers on the ground at a Lexington school. (WBZ-TV)

Police said they were investigating to determine if the flames ignited when someone lit insulation on fire, but no final determination has been made.

The State Fire Marshal’s office responded to the school to investigate.

