2 Earn Scholarship Named For Boston Marathon Bombing Victim Krystle Campbell

April 8, 2017 6:51 PM
Filed Under: Boston Marathon Bombings, Krystle Campbell, UMass Boston

MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Two University of Massachusetts Boston students have been named recipients of a $5,000 scholarship in honor of a Boston Marathon bombing victim.

Eden Blakeley, of Boston, and Leona Smith, of Revere, are scheduled to receive Krystle Campbell scholarships from UMass-Boston Chancellor J. Keith Motley at a ceremony Saturday in Medford, Campbell’s hometown.

Campbell was one of three people killed in the April 15, 2013, blasts. The restaurant manager attended UMass-Boston from 2005 to 2007 and received a degree posthumously.

The scholarship is awarded annually to UMass students, who like Campbell, are pursuing business degrees.

Medford Mayor Stephanie Burke, Campbell’s family, and this year’s Krystle Campbell Scholarship Fund Marathon Team are scheduled to attend the ceremony.

The fund has raised $680,000 in cash and pledges toward its $1 million goal.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia