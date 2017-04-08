One Killed, Three Injured In Boxford Crash

April 8, 2017 10:47 PM
Filed Under: Boxford, Interstate 95

BOXFORD (CBS) – One person was killed and three others injured in a serious crash on Interstate 95 in Boxford late Saturday night.

The crash was reported around 10 p.m. near Exit 53 on the northbound side.

Massachusetts State Police said one person died and three others were transported to Beverly Hospital, some with serious injuries.

A total of three cars were involved.

State Police said the three right lanes of the busy road were closed following the crash.

No further information is currently available.

