Man Arrested After Fall River Woman’s Body Found Buried Behind R.I. Home

April 8, 2017 9:31 PM
CRANSTON, R.I. (CBS/AP) — A local man has been arrested in the death of a Fall River woman who was reported missing a week ago, police said.

Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist said 32-year-old James Lombardi has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Krystal Boswell.

Police said they received an anonymous tip Wednesday that Lombardi had killed Boswell and buried her body behind a vacant home on Preston Street. Boswell had been missing since April 1.

krystalboswell Man Arrested After Fall River Womans Body Found Buried Behind R.I. Home

Krystal Boswell. (Image Credit: Cranston R.I. Police)

It’s just crazy. It’s hard to even believe that happened,” said Angela Devries, a neighbor of Boswell’s.

“Daily I would see her coming and going. She was really sweet.”

According to police, detectives were aware that the home was recently sold and being renovated. A search of the area behind the residence revealed an area where the ground appeared to have been disturbed.

Police said Boswell’s body was recovered several feet below the ground early Friday morning.

The death was ruled a homicide by the Rhode Island State Medical Examiner’s Office. The preliminary manner of death was determined to be blunt force trauma and asphyxiation.

fallriver Man Arrested After Fall River Womans Body Found Buried Behind R.I. Home

Police search for the body of Krystal Boswell. (WBZ-TV)

Police said Lombardi was a recent acquaintance of Boswell, had done work on the home, and was seen digging a hole there on April 2.

Lombardi was arrested Friday at an apartment complex in Lincoln. He was ordered held without bail, and will be arraigned Monday in Warwick.

A lawyer for Lombardi could not immediately be reached on Saturday.

Police have also conducted a search of Lombardi’s home.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

