Report: Patriots To Work Out UMass Safety Khary Bailey-Smith

BOSTON (CBS) — University of Massachusetts safety Khary Bailey-Smith doesn’t rank among the top safety prospects at the NFL Draft, but the Weymouth native may have a chance to be a true hometown hero when the Patriots are on the clock.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle on Twitter, the Patriots are planning to host Bailey-Smith for a workout on Monday ahead of the NFL Draft, which starts on April 27 in Philadelphia.

New England Patriots working out Massachusetts safety Khary Bailey-Smith on Monday, according to a source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 7, 2017

Bailey-Smith, 22, played football and basketball at Weymouth High School before playing four years at safety for the UMass Amherst Minutemen. He has good size for the position at 6-foot-2 and 203 pounds. He excelled at tackling and returning kicks during his time at UMass.

According to a story by Wicked Local, Bailey-Smith is also drawing pre-draft interest from the Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs. Weymouth High athletic director Kevin Mackin said the two teams are “both looking to get as much information on him as possible.”

Bailey-Smith was not ranked among CBS Sports’ Top 1,000 NFL Draft prospects as a potential pick. But with the growing interest coming from top AFC teams in recent weeks, he could be entering the conversation. Even if he isn’t selected during the draft, he appears to have a shot at a contract as an undrafted free agent.