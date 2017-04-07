Police Look To ID Remains Of Young Woman Found In Dedham Woods

April 7, 2017 3:15 PM
Filed Under: Dedham Human Remains, Michael d'Entremont, Michael Morissey

DEDHAM (CBS) – Dedham police and the Norfolk County District Attorney are asking for help in identifying the human remains found in a Dedham wooded area Tuesday evening.

dedham chief and da Police Look To ID Remains Of Young Woman Found In Dedham Woods

Dedham Police Chief Michael d’Entremont and Norfolk County DA Michael Morrissey. (Photo credit WBZ-TV)

At a Friday press conference, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said the remains are of an African-American female. They also said they believe the woman was in her late teens or early twenties.

04 07 17 peace charm bracelet Police Look To ID Remains Of Young Woman Found In Dedham Woods

The Peace Charm bracelet found on the remains in Dedham. (Photo credit Norfolk County DA)

The body was found in a wooded area next to a parking lot by a senior housing area in the 300 block of High Street. The state medical examiner’s office said they believe the woman has been dead for “several months.”

She was wearing a Marist College sweatshirt, a ring, and a bracelet with a charm engraved with the word “Peace.”

marist sweatshirt Police Look To ID Remains Of Young Woman Found In Dedham Woods

A Marist College sweatshirt similar to the one found near the Dedham remains. (Photo credit Norfolk County DA)

Authorities contacted Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York to find out if any students were reported as missing. There is no further information on a possible student disappearance.

District Attorney Michael Morrissey said this is not a murder investigation, “We are not here to say this is a homicide. We just want to identify this person.”

04 07 17 ring side view Police Look To ID Remains Of Young Woman Found In Dedham Woods

A side view of the ring found with the Dedham remains. (Photo credit Norfolk County DA)

The remains were taken to the state medical examiner’s office.

Dedham Police, State Police, and the Norfolk DA’s Office Detective Unit are all working on the case.

Authorities ask that anyone with any information contact Dedham Police at 781-751-9300 or State Police detectives attached to the Norfolk DA’s Office at 781-830-4990.

