Hyundai, Kia Recall 1.2 Million Vehicles; Engines Could Fail

DETROIT (CBS) – Attention Hyundai and Kia drivers: Almost 1.2 million vehicles are being recalled by the automakers.
The Associated Press reports that several popular car and SUV models have engines that could fail and stall, possibly leading to a crash.
The models affected by the recall include the 2013 and 2014 Hyndai Santa Fe Sport SUVs and Sonata midsize cars, according to the AP. Other vehicles being recalled include the Kia Optima, Sportage and Sorento.
Hyundai Recall Site | Kia Recall Site
The problem results from debris left behind during the manufacturing process that could possibly impair oil flow, the AP notes. A spokesman for Hyundai tells the AP that drivers would hear a knocking sound in the engine and the engine warning lights may turn on.
Drivers can expect to hear from Hyundai and Kia if they own a recalled vehicle, and the part will be replaced at no cost.