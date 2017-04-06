City Councilor Tito Jackson Apologizes For Incident With Reporter

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston City Councilor and candidate for mayor Tito Jackson is apologizing for getting physical with a local news reporter during an interview.
WGBH says one of its reporters was questioning Jackson Tuesday about his former work as a pharmaceutical sales representative when he grabbed her arm and shoved her microphone aside.
The station sent a letter of complaint to Jackson saying it is unacceptable to engage physically with a member of the press.
Jackson initially maintained he had only guided the reporter’s microphone away.
He released this statement Wednesday:
“I’m sorry. I never want anyone to feel that way. I apologize. I really respect the long-term relationship with the station and I should have picked up the phone and apologized from the get-go.”
WGBH says Jackson called the reporter and apologized.