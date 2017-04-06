Red Sox To Place Xander Bogaerts On Bereavement List Prior To Series With Tigers

BOSTON (CBS) — Xander Bogaerts won’t be suiting up for the Red Sox in Detroit.
Boston will place their shortstop on the bereavement list on Friday, prior to the start of their four-game series against the Tigers.
Infielder Marco Hernandez will be recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to take Bogaerts’ spot on the roster.
Players placed on the bereavement list, used for when a player finds it necessary to leave the team to attend to a serious illness or death in his or his spouse’s immediate family, must miss a minimum of three games and a maximum of seven games.
In his two games so far this season, Bogaerts is 2-for-9 with a pair of stolen bases.
Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes was placed on the bereavement list earlier on Friday, with Noe Ramirez taking his place on the roster.