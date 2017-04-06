WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Red Sox To Place Xander Bogaerts On Bereavement List Prior To Series With Tigers

April 6, 2017 12:09 PM
Filed Under: bereavement list, Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, Sports News, Xander Bogaerts

BOSTON (CBS) — Xander Bogaerts won’t be suiting up for the Red Sox in Detroit.

Boston will place their shortstop on the bereavement list on Friday, prior to the start of their four-game series against the Tigers.

Infielder Marco Hernandez will be recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to take Bogaerts’ spot on the roster.

Players placed on the bereavement list, used for when a player finds it necessary to leave the team to attend to a serious illness or death in his or his spouse’s immediate family, must miss a minimum of three games and a maximum of seven games.

In his two games so far this season, Bogaerts is 2-for-9 with a pair of stolen bases.

Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes was placed on the bereavement list earlier on Friday, with Noe Ramirez taking his place on the roster.

