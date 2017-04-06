Red Sox Postpone Finale Of Opening Series Vs. Pirates

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are 2-0, but they’ll have to wait until Friday to take the field again.
Thursday’s series finale with the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up one week from the originally scheduled game — Thursday, April 13 at 2:05 p.m.
This was the Pirates’ only scheduled visit to Boston on the season, but both teams have scheduled days off next Thursday. Fans with tickets for this game can use those tickets for the rescheduled game.
The Red Sox beat the Pirates 5-3 on opening day on Monday before outlasting Pittsburgh in a 12-inning affair on Wednesday night, when Sandy Leon hit a walk-off three-run home run after a brilliant debut from Chris Sale.
The Red Sox now head to Detroit, where they’ll play four consecutive days at 1:10 p.m. ET.