Pete Abe: Chris Sale Not Focused On Much Else Besides Pitching

BOSTON (CBS) — New Red Sox ace Chris Sale dazzled in his debut on Wednesday night, tossing seven shutout innings with seven strikeouts. And knowing Sale’s personality, a good start was probably all he cared about.

The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham joined 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Thursday to talk about the Red Sox’ 2-0 start on the strength of Sale’s dominant debut and Sandy Leon’s walk-off home run. Abraham remarked that Sale is the kind of pitcher who isn’t interested in much besides doing his job.

“[Sale’s] not a guy who pays a lot of attention to much else going on around him other than pitching,” said Abraham. “He didn’t even want to talk about his start before his start, which is a little unusual – but it’s probably going to work for him here.”

Abraham also addressed the apparent disorganization going on in the Red Sox bullpen, where it appears that only Craig Kimbrel knows his role.

“Other than Craig Kimbrel, nobody really knows what role they’re in because no one’s really settled in to any kind of role,” said Abraham. “It’s a little unsettled right now. Usually those things fall into place, but it hurt them when Tyler Thornburg went out because now they don’t know who the designated eighth inning guy is.

“It doesn’t matter for two games. It probably doesn’t matter for a week. But over time, bullpen guys like to know what their roles are.”

