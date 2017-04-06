Autism Awareness Month: Natick School Says ‘Children With Autism Are Individuals’

WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
April 6, 2017 2:28 PM
NATICK (CBS) – A Natick school says during Autism Awareness Month that children with autism can make progress.

Natick’s RCS Learning Center has been working with children, up to the age of 22, with autism for more than 10 years.

RCS students come to the school because they’ve been unsuccessful in the public schools.

“Our motto at RCS is that we want progress for all children. I think that’s a really important message to communicate,” King said.

“We actually measure that and report back to the families and the school districts in the community on how our students are doing and there’s measurable criteria for that,” King also said. “So all students making progress is really the bottom line.”

Another message the school wants the world to know is that kids with autism are people too.

RCS students in the classroom. (Photo credit RCS Learning Center-Facebook)

“The most common impairments are in the area of their social skills. They have problems in presenting with eye contact or if they prefer to be alone,” King said. “Maybe they’re not responding to their name at about a year, year-and-a-half years old. That would be a potential signal.”

King adds that early diagnosis is crucial in helping children with autism.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Tina Gao reports

 

