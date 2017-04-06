WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Amazon Will Hire 30,000 For Part-Time Jobs In 2017

April 6, 2017 11:18 AM
SEATTLE (CBS) – Online retailer Amazon has announced it will be hiring tens of thousands of people for part-time work in 2017.

There are 30,000 part-time roles becoming available in the United States this year. Amazon offers benefits to anyone working 20 hours per week or more, which includes “life and disability insurance, dental and vision insurance with premiums paid in full by Amazon, and funding towards medical insurance.”

(Photo credit: Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images)

About 5,000 of the jobs opening up are in “Virtual Customer Service,” Amazon says, allowing people to work from home.

“There are lots of people who want or need a flexible job—whether they’re a military spouse, a college student, or a parent—and we’re happy to empower these talented people no matter where they happen to live,” Amazon said in a statement.

This comes on top of plans announced in January to hire 100,000 full-time workers over the next year-and-a-half.

Click here to look at Amazon job opportunities.

