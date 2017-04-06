Amazon Will Hire 30,000 For Part-Time Jobs In 2017

SEATTLE (CBS) – Online retailer Amazon has announced it will be hiring tens of thousands of people for part-time work in 2017.
There are 30,000 part-time roles becoming available in the United States this year. Amazon offers benefits to anyone working 20 hours per week or more, which includes “life and disability insurance, dental and vision insurance with premiums paid in full by Amazon, and funding towards medical insurance.”
About 5,000 of the jobs opening up are in “Virtual Customer Service,” Amazon says, allowing people to work from home.
“There are lots of people who want or need a flexible job—whether they’re a military spouse, a college student, or a parent—and we’re happy to empower these talented people no matter where they happen to live,” Amazon said in a statement.
This comes on top of plans announced in January to hire 100,000 full-time workers over the next year-and-a-half.
