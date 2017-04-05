Wednesday’s Child: 14-Year-Old Kavin

Kavin is a fourteen-year-old young man of Caucasian descent. Kavin’s favorite thing to do is listen, dance and sing to Hip Hop and R&B music. He also enjoys playing sports especially football, basketball and roller skating. He loves dogs and would like his own dog someday to love, care for and walk. His favorite breed of dog is a Pitbull because of the shape of their heads and their strength.

VIDEO: Get to know Kavin

When Kavin was asked what type of family he wanted, he stated that he wants an active family with a Dad because he has never had a good male role model in his life. Not much of a “talker” and somewhat anxious about the adoption process, Kavin states that he wants to take any transition slowly. He is comfortable sharing this information about himself because Kavin has been in foster care since he was four and has never given up on finding his forever family. He understands this is a process that he would not be able to do on his own without the help of others. Legally freed for adoption, Kavin would do best in a two-parent family home with much older children or as an only child. Kavin needs to maintain contact with his biological brother and maternal grandmother.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-54-ADOPT (617-542-3678) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for the last 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.