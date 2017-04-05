Patriots Re-Sign Running Back Brandon Bolden

WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live
April 5, 2017 5:37 PM
BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots made headlines by welcoming a controversial running back in for a free-agent visit on Monday. On Wednesday, they made a much more Patriots-like move by re-signing running back and special teamer Brandon Bolden.

Bolden, 27, has spent all five of his NFL seasons with the Patriots. He had a moderate role in the rushing game in his first two seasons, when he averaged 2.5 touchdowns and 272 yards per season. But in the last three years, his role in the backfield has lessened, to the point where he had just one carry last year.

Yet he’s carved out a role for himself on special teams, where he’s made 20 tackles and has blocked one punt. Those tackles include the one he made on the now-infamous fake punt attempted by the Colts. He made two special teams tackles in Super Bowl LI.

The Patriots currently have Rex Burkhead, Dion Lewis, James White, James Develin and Bolden signed at running back.

