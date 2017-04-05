NightSide – Is College Really the Best Choice for Every Student?

BOSTON (CBS) – Many kids grow up hearing from parents, family members, teachers, and celebrities that the best way to get a good job and build a solid career is to go to college. But with college costs higher than ever, and more and more students leaving school with massive amounts of student debt, is that even still true? There are a number of jobs that don’t require a college education that can still provide fulfillment and financial security. Fran Colantonio, Chairman and CEO of Colantonio, Inc., joins Dan in studio to talk about his new program that showcases trades to local high school students as another post-graduation option.
Originally broadcast April 4th, 2017.