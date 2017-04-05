WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial
Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi Commercial Prompts Online Backlash

April 5, 2017 8:54 AM
Filed Under: Kendall Jenner, Pepsi

NEW YORK (AP) — Model and Kardashian clan member Kendall Jenner’s turn as a Pepsi-wielding protester has some on social media decrying the imagery as appropriation of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The “Live for Now Moments ” video released Tuesday has Jenner in a platinum wig on a photo shoot when protesters amble by. She rips off her wig, smears away her lipstick and joins them, eventually handing an officer on the demonstration line a can of Pepsi. He gulps some down, and then grins as Jenner dances off with her new friends.

kendall jenner Kendall Jenners Pepsi Commercial Prompts Online Backlash

Kendall Jenner attends La Perla MFW Collection’s Presentation and Milan Store Opening during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017/18 on February 23, 2017 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images for La Perla)

Reaction on social media ranged from some saying the imagery was tone deaf, to it evoking a widely circulated photo of Black Lives Matter protester Leshia Evans last year in Louisiana. Evans was detained when she approached police at a demonstration in Baton Rouge.

In a statement late Tuesday night, Pepsi defended the ad.

“This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that’s an important message to convey,” the statement said.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

