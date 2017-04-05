No Update On Jae Crowder’s Status Vs. Cavaliers

WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
April 5, 2017 2:08 PM
Filed Under: 98.5 The Sports Hub, Avery Bradley, Boston Celtics, Brad Stevens, Cleveland Cavaliers, Jae Crowder, Sports News, Zolak & Bertrand

BOSTON (CBS) — No one really knows what is going on with Jae Crowder’s left elbow.

And no on really knows if the forward will play Wednesday night when the Celtics host the Cleveland Cavaliers at the TD Garden. That includes head coach Brad Stevens, who has called Crowder’s injury an “odd” one.

“I haven’t heard definitively on him yet. He went through a pretty good shooting workout yesterday and held him out of practice as a precaution,” Stevens told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak & Bertrand. “I haven’t heard anything negative about him not playing, but I haven’t heard definitively that he is playing.”

Crowder’s elbow was wrapped in ice on Tuesday as the rest of the team hit the practice floor in Waltham. He termed himself day-to-day, but we probably won’t know Crowder’s status for Wednesday night’s tilt until just before tip-off at 8 pm.

As for Avery Bradley, who missed Boston’s last two games with a lingering stomach bug, Stevens said the guard appears to be back to his normal self.

“Yesterday, I thought he looked better than at any point in time over the last week. Even when he came back and he played, I just didn’t think he looked like himself coming off of that G.I. bug,” Stevens said of Bradley. “When it recurred, and you had a little bit of weight loss with it, we thought it was really important for him to get his appetite back, get rested and get back to feeling good. He looked like himself yesterday.”

The Celtics and Cavs enter Wednesday night’s game with identical 50-27 records, and their fourth and final meeting in the regular season could be an important tie-breaker in terms of cementing the NBA’s playoff picture. That may not keep the Cavs from resting a few of their big-name stars in their final visit to the TD Garden, as they focus on health rather than regular season standing.

But no matter who plays or doesn’t play on Wednesday night, Stevens said his team will be ready.

“I have no idea what the other team is going to do, but at the end of the day were going to prepare as if they’re all going to go and adjust accordingly,” he said.

Listen to the full interview below:

