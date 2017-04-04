Opening Day Editions Of ‘Ask A Pink Hat’ & ‘Drunken Red Sox Recaps’

BOSTON (CBS) — Monday was a beautiful day in Boston, the perfect day for a little baseball.
The Red Sox opened their 2017 season with a 5-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park, which meant Nick Gemelli of Toucher & Rich was outside the old ball yard to chat with fans after the victory.
He met a “fan” who has loved the Red Sox her whole life, but struggled to come up with her favorite player. In her defense, there was no name on the back of her Red Sox shirt.
Listen to this season’s first edition of “Ask A Pink Hat,” including a rather unusual starting pitcher for Boston:
Nick also caught up with a fan who has been to plenty of Opening Day games. He had indulged in a few adult beverages during the game, and his brother in-law (who spent most of the interview eating a sandwich) didn’t like Nick’s questions in the season’s first “Drunken Red Sox Recap.”