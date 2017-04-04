Smoking Nitric Acid Container Removed Safely From Brockton UPS Facility

BROCKTON (CBS) – Brockton Fire crews were called to a UPS shipping facility just after midnight Tuesday after workers reported that one of the containers was smoking.

Workers at the shipping center on Oakhill Way were loading the container onto a trailer for transport when they noticed the smoke. Workers said the container had a very strong chemical odor.

A UPS worker moved the trailer away from the building for safety.

Employee called the fire department and Brockton fire crews determined that the situation was more serious. That’s when a state hazardous material team was called to the scene.

Brockton Fire Captain Paul Cosgrove said the smoking material was nitric acid.

“It was a seven-and-a-half liter container of nitric acid. It began to smoke and give off some fumes,” Cosgrove said.

The container was removed and Safe Harbors crews will return later on Tuesday to clean the trailer. UPS will again be able to use the trailer once it is cleaned.

Business is continuing as usual and no injuries were reported.