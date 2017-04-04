WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Smoking Nitric Acid Container Removed Safely From Brockton UPS Facility

April 4, 2017 12:32 PM
Filed Under: Brockton, Hazmat, Nitric Acid

BROCKTON (CBS) – Brockton Fire crews were called to a UPS shipping facility just after midnight Tuesday after workers reported that one of the containers was smoking.

brockton 2 Smoking Nitric Acid Container Removed Safely From Brockton UPS Facility

A Brockton firefighter puts on a Hazmat suit. (Photo credit WBZ-TV)

Workers at the shipping center on Oakhill Way were loading the container onto a trailer for transport when they noticed the smoke. Workers said the container had a very strong chemical odor.

A UPS worker moved the trailer away from the building for safety.

Employee called the fire department and Brockton fire crews determined that the situation was more serious. That’s when a state hazardous material team was called to the scene.

brockton 4 Smoking Nitric Acid Container Removed Safely From Brockton UPS Facility

A hazardous material crew member puts on the hazmat suit. (Photo credit WBZ-TV)

Brockton Fire Captain Paul Cosgrove said the smoking material was nitric acid.

“It was a seven-and-a-half liter container of nitric acid. It began to smoke and give off some fumes,” Cosgrove said.

The container was removed and Safe Harbors crews will return later on Tuesday to clean the trailer. UPS will again be able to use the trailer once it is cleaned.

brockton 1 Smoking Nitric Acid Container Removed Safely From Brockton UPS Facility

Brockton Hazmat teams prepare to remove a nitric acid container. (Photo credit WBZ-TV)

Business is continuing as usual and no injuries were reported.

