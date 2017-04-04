NightSide – Dental Costs Rising

April 4, 2017 12:51 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts dentists are upset over a change to dental insurance plans here in the Commonwealth. The state’s largest dental insurer, Delta Dental, is going to offer a new low-cost plan to help make dental coverage more affordable. But dentists say the plan will cut their rates by as much as thirty percent, and force them to rush through patient visits to make up for the lost income. John Pappas, a Massachusetts dentist, and Raymond Martin, President of the Massachusetts Dental Society, join Dan in the NightSide studio to share their concerns.

Originally broadcast April 3rd, 2017.

More from Dan Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia