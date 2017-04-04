NightSide – Dental Costs Rising

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts dentists are upset over a change to dental insurance plans here in the Commonwealth. The state’s largest dental insurer, Delta Dental, is going to offer a new low-cost plan to help make dental coverage more affordable. But dentists say the plan will cut their rates by as much as thirty percent, and force them to rush through patient visits to make up for the lost income. John Pappas, a Massachusetts dentist, and Raymond Martin, President of the Massachusetts Dental Society, join Dan in the NightSide studio to share their concerns.
Originally broadcast April 3rd, 2017.