Middleboro Residents Fight Flooding From Taunton River

MIDDLEBORO (CBS) – Some residents of Middleboro’s Woloski Park neighborhood have yards that are under water.

The nearby Taunton River overflowed its banks and the dirt road leading to the neighborhood is buried under two feet of water. Right now, the only way to get to the neighborhood is by boat.

Drones have been flown over the area to check out the extent of the flooding.

Middleboro Fire Chief Lance Benjamino says only half of the ten families living in the area have followed his advice to get out.

“They’ve been advised that it’s for their safety and for my firefighter’s safety as well. Emergency personnel are going to have some difficulty in getting to them in the event of an emergency,” Benjamino said.

Benjamino says the flooding will get worse in the next couple of days and he still urges the residents to leave the neighborhood.

