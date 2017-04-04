WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

Middleboro Residents Fight Flooding From Taunton River

April 4, 2017 4:29 PM
Filed Under: Flooding, Kim Tunnicliffe, Middleboro, Woloski Park

MIDDLEBORO (CBS) – Some residents of Middleboro’s Woloski Park neighborhood have yards that are under water.

The nearby Taunton River overflowed its banks and the dirt road leading to the neighborhood is buried under two feet of water. Right now, the only way to get to the neighborhood is by boat.

flood airboat Middleboro Residents Fight Flooding From Taunton River

The Middleboro Fire Department’s airboat is getting a workout in Woloski Park. (Photo credit WBZ NewsRadio Kim Tunnicliffe)

Drones have been flown over the area to check out the extent of the flooding.

flood drone Middleboro Residents Fight Flooding From Taunton River

Middleboro Fire Chief Lance Benjamino says only half of the ten families living in the area have followed his advice to get out.

“They’ve been advised that it’s for their safety and for my firefighter’s safety as well. Emergency personnel are going to have some difficulty in getting to them in the event of an emergency,” Benjamino said.

Benjamino says the flooding will get worse in the next couple of days and he still urges the residents to leave the neighborhood.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia