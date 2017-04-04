Bill Aims To Improve Working Conditions For Pregnant Women

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers are being urged to approve a bill that would require employers to offer reasonable accommodations for pregnant or nursing workers.
The bill heard Tuesday by the Legislature’s Labor and Workforce Development Committee is the result of a compromise reached in talks between advocacy groups and business organizations.
The panel heard from Alejandra Duarte of Framingham, who described losing her baby at 19 weeks after her employer at an industrial laundry refused her request to lighten her workload.
The bill would make clear that employer must offer pregnant workers accommodations such as longer and more frequent breaks, modified schedules or temporary transfers to less strenuous positions.
Supporters said 18 states and the District of Columbia have similar protections.
