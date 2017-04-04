WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

Call 4 Action: Wiping Out Soldier’s Cell Phone Bills During Deployment

April 4, 2017 5:56 PM By Ryan Kath
Filed Under: Call 4 Action, Military Deployment, Ryan Kath, Verizon

BOSTON (CBS) – U.S. troops are serving overseas, but worried about their cell phone bills back home. Under Federal Law phone companies are required to allow soldiers to suspend their service while they are deployed. Despite that law, some troops have found it hard to update their accounts, including U.S. Air Force Veteran Jeff Gordon.

When T.Sgt. Gordon returned home after his third tour in the Middle East he got an unexpected surprise on his credit report.

“I was in the process of purchasing a house and my mortgage company called me and said ‘you have pretty good credit but what is this bill from October and Verizon?'” T.Sgt. Gordon said.

That bill was for cell phone charges he never should have received. Last summer T.Sgt. Gordon tried to suspend his service before his deployment. He faxed the necessary paperwork but the order never went through.

soldier 1 Call 4 Action: Wiping Out Soldiers Cell Phone Bills During Deployment

Technical Sergeant Jeff Gordon and his fellow soldier Jarred Firth in Iraq. (Photo credit WBZ-TV)

“I’ve never had problem with Verizon other than when I’m deployed and that’s not the way it should be,” T.Sgt. Gordon said.

T.Sgt. Gordon experienced a similar headache back in 2009. When he touched down on U.S. soil the cell phone headache was the first thing to greet him at home.

“They had this big parade, welcome home for us, and I got caught on the phone talking to Verizon… it was really frustrating,” T.Sgt. Gordon said.

Fellow soldier Jarred Firth also had issues suspending his service while serving alongside T.Sgt. Gordon. He was unable to suspend his portion of a family plan he shares with his brother and sister-in-law. Without access to a fax machine overseas, Firth decided to deal with the matter when he got home.

And when they got home the soldiers reached out to the ITeam’s Call 4 Action. That’s when Verizon refunded the bills T.Sgt. Firth paid during his deployment and T.Sgt. Gordon got the bill wiped from his credit report.

More importantly to both soldiers, Verizon has updated its military deployment policy and now allows troops to email in their orders instead of using fax or mail.

“The system is in place. That’s great. Hopefully, no one else has to deal with the stress,” explained T.Sgt. Gordon.

soldier 2 Call 4 Action: Wiping Out Soldiers Cell Phone Bills During Deployment

The house T.Sgt. Gordon was able to buy after his credit report was cleared. (Photo credit WBZ-TV)

In a statement Verizon told us: “We value and respect the contribution of the men and women that bravely serve our country and offer them the option to suspend or terminate their wireless lines of service while deployed overseas.”

Now with a clean credit report, T.Sgt. Gordon managed to score a better interest rate on his mortgage and he’ll be moving into his new home later this spring.

“Thanks to you guys for looking out for me and my troops,” T. Sgt. Gordon said.

Click here to see Verizon’s Military Suspension Policy, and the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act.

More from Ryan Kath
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia