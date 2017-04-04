Buy Or Sell: Andrew Benintendi Will Win Rookie Of The Year

April 4, 2017 9:11 AM
BOSTON (CBS) — It was a special Opening Day edition of “Buy or Sell” on Monday night’s Game Of Jones, with Nick Cattles hitting Adam Jones with a quintet of questions surrounding the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox won their Opening Day tilt against the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 at Fenway Park, with left fielder Andrew Benintendi providing most of the offense with a three-run homer in the fifth inning.

Buy or Sell: Andrew Benintendi wins Rookie Of The Year?

benintendi hr Buy Or Sell: Andrew Benintendi Will Win Rookie Of The Year

Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi launches a three-run homer in Boston’s 5-3 Opening Day win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.


“I buy that. We might be talking MVP before all is said and done,” Jones joked. “But seriously, you look at the way he hit down the stretch [last season]. He barely makes the cutoff to be a rookie and I do think that’s a big advantage. He’s going to have to make adjustments, but he’s not making adjustments to a new league and he was up here in the postseason. He was one of their most productive bats in the postseason. He has a nice bit of experience and exposure at the big league level and that’s a big advantage.

“I expect Rookie Of The Year out of him, and I expect a pretty big season out of him,” said Jones.

Buy or Sell: A Red Sox starter wins the Cy Young

Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale.



“I buy that too. I don’t think it will be Rick Porcello … The Cy Young is clearly Chris Sale,” said Jones. “He hasn’t won one yet. He is on an actual good team. I think there are a lot of people who want to see him win one, so if he comes out and does what he should do this year, Chris Sale is your Cy Young this year.”

Buy or Sell: David Ortiz comes out of retirement

David Ortiz



“I sell that one. I want to say he’s coming back, because for radio talk show purposes that’s great,” said Jones. “[Ortiz] is going to have a role with the team and is out there filming videos of support, because he can’t ignore being in the spotlight. But I do think he’s done so I sell that he is comes back for this team.”

Buy or Sell: Pablo Sandoval will be Boston’s every day third baseman

pablo Buy Or Sell: Andrew Benintendi Will Win Rookie Of The Year



“I still sell that, and I don’t want to get into parsing words here. He wont be out there for 130 or 140 games,” said Jones. “I’d be surprised if he doesn’t break down, and if they can’t find a better option or a way to get Hernandez or Brock Holt involved.”

Buy or Sell: Dave Dombrowski will further decimate the farm system

Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.



“That’s a buy. That’s a no-brainer,” Jones said confidently. “Is there any doubt?”

Listen to the full segment below:

