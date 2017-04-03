WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

Rob Gronkowski Reportedly Received Permission From Patriots Before WrestleMania Appearance

April 3, 2017 12:33 PM
Filed Under: New England Patriots, Rob Gronkowski, Sports News, WrestleMania 33, WWE

BOSTON (CBS) — Many Patriots fans took issue with Rob Gronkowski climbing into the ring at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday.

And it wouldn’t be surprising in the least to find out that head coach Bill Belichick wasn’t pleased that his All Pro tight end stepped into the ring, dropped to a three-point stance and delivered a gigantic (albeit, likely fake) hit to another giant human being.

But as it turns out, Gronkowski actually received permission from the team to do a little wrasslin’ over the weekend, according to Pro Football Talk:

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski obtained permission from the team before climbing into the ring, assuming a three-point stance, and blasting a fake-sport participants with a very real shoulder blow at WrestleMania 33.

Specifically, the situation was discussed with the team in advance, and the team did not object.

The Patriots have declined to comment on the matter.

Gronkowski was limited to just eight games in 2016 and sat out New England’s Super Bowl run after suffering a back injury in Week 12. He underwent back surgery just four months ago, making his participation in Sunday’s WWE festivities a little questionable, but Gronk told reporters ahead of the event that he will be ready to go when offseason activities begin.

“I’m feeling great. I’m good to go,” Gronkowski told ESPN in an interview on Sunday prior to WrestleMania. “Just been back with the team a lot during the week, doing my rehab with the trainers there. I’m feeling good. I’ll be ready to roll when offseason program starts. Super excited to get back on the field.”

Hopefully he’s got all the wrestling out of his system, and will just focus on catching touchdowns going forward.

Toucher & Rich say Gronk’s WrestleMania appearance is no big deal:

