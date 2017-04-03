WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

Red Sox Live Blog: Rick Porcello Gets Start On Opening Day Vs. Pirates

April 3, 2017 11:56 AM
Filed Under: Boston Red Sox, Live Blog, Michael Hurley, MLB, Pittsburgh Pirates, Red Sox Live Blog, Sports News

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

12 p.m.: Any way you slice it, Opening Day is a glorious time of year.

There are all the trite cliches — hope springs eternal, everybody’s tied for first place, etc. — but at its core, the start of the baseball season really does signify a major change in the year — especially in Boston, where a weekend snowstorm worked to dampen excitement for springtime.

And today at Fenway, the sun will be shining, it will be warm (enough), and baseball will be back.

Rick Porcello will author the first start of his follow-up to his Cy Young season as the Red Sox welcome the Pirates to Fenway Park.

Here are your lineups:

PIRATES

1. Adam Frazier, LF
2. Starling Marte, CF
3. Andrew McCutchen, RF
4. Gregory Polanco, DH
5. David Freese, 3B
6. Francisco Cervelli, C
7. Josh Bell, 1B
8. Josh Harrison, 2B
9. Jordy Mercer, SS

P: Gerrit Cole

RED SOX

1. Dustin Pedroia, 2B
2. Andrew Benintendi, LF
3. Mookie Betts, RF
4. Hanley Ramirez, DH
5. Mitch Moreland, 1B
6. Xander Bogaerts, SS
7. Jackie Bradley Jr. CF
8. Pablo Sandoval, 3B
9. Sandy Leon, C

P: Rick Porcello

Check back here throughout the pregame ceremonies and from the first pitch to the final out, as baseball is officially back in Boston.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia