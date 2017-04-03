Red Sox Live Blog: Rick Porcello Gets Start On Opening Day Vs. Pirates

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston
12 p.m.: Any way you slice it, Opening Day is a glorious time of year.
There are all the trite cliches — hope springs eternal, everybody’s tied for first place, etc. — but at its core, the start of the baseball season really does signify a major change in the year — especially in Boston, where a weekend snowstorm worked to dampen excitement for springtime.
And today at Fenway, the sun will be shining, it will be warm (enough), and baseball will be back.
Rick Porcello will author the first start of his follow-up to his Cy Young season as the Red Sox welcome the Pirates to Fenway Park.
Here are your lineups:
PIRATES
1. Adam Frazier, LF
2. Starling Marte, CF
3. Andrew McCutchen, RF
4. Gregory Polanco, DH
5. David Freese, 3B
6. Francisco Cervelli, C
7. Josh Bell, 1B
8. Josh Harrison, 2B
9. Jordy Mercer, SS
P: Gerrit Cole
RED SOX
1. Dustin Pedroia, 2B
2. Andrew Benintendi, LF
3. Mookie Betts, RF
4. Hanley Ramirez, DH
5. Mitch Moreland, 1B
6. Xander Bogaerts, SS
7. Jackie Bradley Jr. CF
8. Pablo Sandoval, 3B
9. Sandy Leon, C
P: Rick Porcello
Check back here throughout the pregame ceremonies and from the first pitch to the final out, as baseball is officially back in Boston.