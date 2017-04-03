Bruins Sign Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson To Three-Year Entry-Level Deal

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins will have a young center joining the mix as they battle for a playoff spot.

Boston has signed 2015 second-round pick Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson (nicknamed “JFK”) to a three-year entry-level contract, the team announced on Sunday. Touted as a solid two-way center, the former Boston University star is expected to join the Bruins this week and could see some action on their third or fourth line.

Forsbacka Karlsson was an alternate captain for the Terriers as a sophomore in 2016-17, scoring 14 goals to go with 19 assists. The 20-year-old had a hat trick for the Terriers in a 5-4 overtime win over Union on January 5, including the game-winner in OT, part of a stretch where the center notched seven goals in four games for BU. He was selected to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team as a freshman in 2015-16 following a 10-goal, 20-assist campaign.

The 6-foot-1, 192-pound forward is a native of Stockholm, Sweden and prior to his career at BU, Forsbacka Karlsson played two seasons with the Omaha Lancers of the USHL from 2013-15, netting 26 goals and 60 assists for 86 points.

Forsbacka Karlsson’s former BU teammate Charlie McAvoy, who agreed to a deal with the Bruins last week, made his AHL debut with the Providence Bruins on Saturday, so the duo of former Terriers could be sharing the ice in Boston in the very near future.