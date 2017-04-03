WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Attention Grabbing: Add Some Gusto To Your Company Online Content

April 3, 2017 12:00 PM
Filed Under: Customer Relations, Marketing, Small Business Growth, Small Business Pulse

 
How do you find your place during these days where we are privy to an infinite amount of information on the World Wide Web? What do you do to jump out and grab your share of the business when you feel you are just one of the littler guys?

 

 
You can compete

Big brands tend to bombard their consumers with information that leads them straight to their sites, but how do others compete? As has been proven in a myriad arenas, small businesses can do the same thing simply by adeptly employing well worn concepts used by others. For instance, if you provide a specific product or service necessary to solve a problem, a quick internet search can very well bring your business to the forefront. How? Competent content marketing is designed to do just that.

 
How alluring

You will need to come up with content that will lure these prospective clients to your online presence. You will need to provide information pertinent to what the consumer is searching for, as well as provide help in the form of a solution or two once these consumers land on your site. In addition, your content will need to offer a look that is nothing short of alluring. Hiring someone well versed in developing a snappy site is well worth the extra expense, so building that cost into your budget is paramount to providing a promising marketing campaign.

 
Constant updating

Be sure to work with your designer to be able to update your site on a regular basis. This will not only do a lot of good when it comes to building your brand, but it will also allow you to be able to keep your audience engaged even if this is not the first, second or tenth time they collectively visit you online. Sure, this marketing move means a lot of work on top of the hard work you already do, however, the return can turn into all that is good and sometimes, even great. You could go from getting very little traffic to getting a whole lot.

In the end, that’s what you want because the result will be more sales and more leads for your small venture, which hopefully ends up being a big one. You can thank online marketing, especially when executed in a way that possesses that somewhat illusive wow power. Now, how great is that?

 

 
This article was written by Jane Lasky for CBS Small Business Pulse.
 

