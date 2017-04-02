Jay Talking Travel Photo: Utrecht, Holland

One summer I traveled to Holland with drummer Steve Kilroy to perform at a huge festival as “Thunder Brothers.” I played guitar, keyboard and sang, and Steve crushed the drums. Both the band and the gig were Steve’s idea and I thank him for making them both happen.
Holland is very different from the States; the Red Light district, the drug policy, and emphasis on bicycle commuting all combine to show the traveler that there are other ways to live. This is a bridge over a Utrecht canal.
