Jay Talking Travel Photo: Utrecht, Holland

April 2, 2017 8:35 PM By Bradley Jay
Filed Under: Bradley Jay, Holland, Jay Talking, Steve Kilroy, Thunder Brothers, Utrecht

One summer I traveled to Holland with drummer Steve Kilroy to perform at a huge festival as “Thunder Brothers.” I played guitar, keyboard and sang, and Steve crushed the drums. Both the band and the gig were Steve’s idea and I thank him for making them both happen.

Holland is very different from the States; the Red Light district, the drug policy, and emphasis on bicycle commuting all combine to show the traveler that there are other ways to live. This is a bridge over a Utrecht canal.

