2-Year-Old Rescued After Car Gets Stuck In Water

CHELSEA (CBS) — Firefighters safely removed a 2-year-old from a car that had become stuck on a flooded street Sunday morning.
Deputy Fire Chief Michael Masucci said the driver of the car accidentally drove past a barrier on Vale Street, and became stalled in about two feet of water.
“This area on Vale Street always floods every time we have rain,” Masucci said. “The operator must have thought he was going through a puddle, and it ended up being about two feet of water.”
A firefighter in a dry suit waded into the two feet of water and rescued the two-year-old from the car.
The driver and his wife walked out on their own.
