Boston Mayor Walsh Helps Unveil New Dorchester Playground

BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Marty Walsh helped unveil the new Where Angels Play Foundation playground at the Boys & Girls Club of Dorchester Sunday morning.

The playground celebrates the life of Boston Marathon survivor Victoria McGrath, who passed away tragically last year in a Dubai car crash.

“This is Victoria here. This is her giving back to the community and young kids she doesn’t even know,” Mayor Walsh said.

Firefighter Jimmy Plourde, who carried Victoria to safety after the Boston Marathon, was also on hand.

“There’s always time to give back, so I say thank you and God Bless,” Plourde said.

Victoria’s parents Jim and Jill McGrath cut the ribbon and raised the Stars and Stripes.

“The purpose of men and women is to glorify God, and I think that’s the ultimate purpose and destiny. And I know we will be seeing Victoria again,” Jim McGrath said.

The family says this is a heavenly place for kids to enjoy in honor of their daughter looking down from above.

“I can tell you every day we will honor her memory where hundreds of kids will come to this beautiful playground and get to enjoy being kids,” Boys and Girls Club of Dorchester Bob Scannell said.