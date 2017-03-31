Bob Beers: Bruins Don’t Beat Stars Without Tuukka Rask

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins got a solid performance out of Anton Khudobin last weekend after Tuukka Rask sat out, which invited speculation over who should play in net for the B’s down the stretch. Rask has spent the last two games putting that conversation to rest.

Rask especially stepped up big on Thursday night against the Dallas Stars, stopping all 27 shots to earn his seventh shutout of the season. In a game where the Bruins’ skaters were not having their best night, Rask was there to shut the door on several Dallas scoring chances.

98.5 The Sports Hub color analyst Bob Beers talked about Rask’s game-saving effort when he joined Toucher & Rich on Friday morning. Amid the criticism the Bruins goalie has faced in recent days for sitting out last Saturday’s game with a minor injury, Beers acknowledged that Rask isn’t the kind of goalie that can play every night – but believes the B’s may not have gotten the win without Rask in net.

“I don’t think he’s somebody that can play the 65, 70 games like some other goaltenders can. It’s just not in him,” said Beers. “He knows his body. He says, ‘Alright, I need a bit of a rest, I need to get this taken care of right now.’ The way that he’s come back the last two games, they’ve needed him. Especially [against the Stars] … If they didn’t have him, that game could have been a lot different.”

Beers also talked about the Charlie McAvoy situation and what’s behind the surprising success of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Listen to the full podcast below: