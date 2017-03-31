WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial
WEATHER ALERT: Spring Nor'easter | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App | Closings

Bob Beers: Bruins Don’t Beat Stars Without Tuukka Rask

March 31, 2017 9:59 AM
Filed Under: Bob Beers, Boston Bruins, NHL, Sports News, Toucher And Rich

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins got a solid performance out of Anton Khudobin last weekend after Tuukka Rask sat out, which invited speculation over who should play in net for the B’s down the stretch. Rask has spent the last two games putting that conversation to rest.

Rask especially stepped up big on Thursday night against the Dallas Stars, stopping all 27 shots to earn his seventh shutout of the season. In a game where the Bruins’ skaters were not having their best night, Rask was there to shut the door on several Dallas scoring chances.

98.5 The Sports Hub color analyst Bob Beers talked about Rask’s game-saving effort when he joined Toucher & Rich on Friday morning. Amid the criticism the Bruins goalie has faced in recent days for sitting out last Saturday’s game with a minor injury, Beers acknowledged that Rask isn’t the kind of goalie that can play every night – but believes the B’s may not have gotten the win without Rask in net.

“I don’t think he’s somebody that can play the 65, 70 games like some other goaltenders can. It’s just not in him,” said Beers. “He knows his body. He says, ‘Alright, I need a bit of a rest, I need to get this taken care of right now.’ The way that he’s come back the last two games, they’ve needed him. Especially [against the Stars] … If they didn’t have him, that game could have been a lot different.”

PointAfter | Graphiq

Beers also talked about the Charlie McAvoy situation and what’s behind the surprising success of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Listen to the full podcast below:

More from Toucher and Rich
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia