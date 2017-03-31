WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial
WEATHER ALERT: Spring Nor'easter | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App | Closings

Tom Brady Due $14 Million Deferred Signing Bonus On Friday

March 31, 2017 12:36 PM
Filed Under: Matt Dolloff, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, Tom Brady

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Drinks are on Tom this weekend, folks!

Tom Brady’s incredible 2017 gets a lot better on Friday, as the reigning Super Bowl MVP is set to officially receive his $14 million deferred signing bonus as part of the contract extension he signed with the Patriots last offseason, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

Brady signed a two-year, $41 million extension with the Patriots in 2016, which included a $28 million signing bonus that is paid out in two $14 million installments. The first one came at the time of the deal and the second reportedly comes on Friday.

Bill Belichick has famously said that salary cap space can be maneuvered in a number of ways, and deferred signing bonuses are a common way of doing that. It’s how the Patriots can manage to have Brady on the books in 2017 for a preposterous $1 million base salary.

Brady’s salary cap figures change dramatically in 2018 and 2019, including a base salary of $14 million and $8 million in bonuses. But if he can keep playing at an elite level into his 40s, something tells me that the Patriots will find a way to keep him around. They certainly won’t have trouble fitting him under the cap.

So, yeah, pretty good year for Brady so far.

Matt Dolloff is a writer for CBSBostonSports.com. Any opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of CBS or 98.5 The Sports Hub. Have a news tip or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.

