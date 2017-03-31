Tom Brady Due $14 Million Deferred Signing Bonus On Friday

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Drinks are on Tom this weekend, folks!

Tom Brady’s incredible 2017 gets a lot better on Friday, as the reigning Super Bowl MVP is set to officially receive his $14 million deferred signing bonus as part of the contract extension he signed with the Patriots last offseason, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

Brady signed a two-year, $41 million extension with the Patriots in 2016, which included a $28 million signing bonus that is paid out in two $14 million installments. The first one came at the time of the deal and the second reportedly comes on Friday.

Bill Belichick has famously said that salary cap space can be maneuvered in a number of ways, and deferred signing bonuses are a common way of doing that. It’s how the Patriots can manage to have Brady on the books in 2017 for a preposterous $1 million base salary.

Brady’s salary cap figures change dramatically in 2018 and 2019, including a base salary of $14 million and $8 million in bonuses. But if he can keep playing at an elite level into his 40s, something tells me that the Patriots will find a way to keep him around. They certainly won’t have trouble fitting him under the cap.

So, yeah, pretty good year for Brady so far.

