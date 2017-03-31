WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Family Searching For Southboro Man Who Went Missing After Celtics Game

March 31, 2017 3:35 PM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Missing Man, Southboro, TD Garden

BOSTON (CBS) – The family of a Southboro man is searching the streets of Boston after he went missing following a Celtics game at TD Garden.

Lori Tavella Kelleher said her son Michael went to Wednesday’s game with a coworker, and was intoxicated.

The pair became separated during the game then Michael did not meet up at the woman’s car as planned. She waited for a period of time, then left without him.

celticsmissingman Family Searching For Southboro Man Who Went Missing After Celtics Game

Michael Kelleher. (Courtesy Photo)

Michael has not been seen or heard from since, his debit and credit cards have not been used since the game, and his cell phone is either off or the battery is dead.

An official missing person report was filed Thursday night.

Even though Michael Kelleher was last seen in Boston, the missing person’s report is technically out of his hometown of Southboro.

