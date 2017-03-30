WrestleMania 33 Preview: Picking Winners For Goldberg-Lesnar, Wyatt-Orton, Undertaker-Reigns And More

WrestleMania 33 will take place this Sunday in Orlando. Felger & Massarotti executive producer James Stewart, along with Mike “Sarge” Riley, is heading down to Florida for the event. But before departing Massachusetts, the guys got together for a WrestleMania preview.

What’s the main event of this show?

STEWART: I’d like it to be Roman v Taker but it will likely be Goldberg v Brock. Happy ending for the show, Shield reunion to help Seth Rollins beat Triple H. It might also be Cena proposing to Nikki Bella.

SARGE: If there is a championship on the line, that should be the closer. With two big names, it has to be Goldberg vs. Lesnar.

What match are you most looking forward to?

STEWART: Roman v Taker. Roman should win and retire Undertaker. I’d be willing to bet this match will be quick and Roman will dominate the match. They’ll make Roman look strong in this match.

SARGE: AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon. I’m probably in the minority here. I think Styles is the best all-around wrestler in the company today. The buildup to this sets up a Styles move to Raw after his win over Shane. And as we’ve seen in the past, Shane will definitely put on a good show in the ring.

Should every wrestler on the roster be a part of WM?

STEWART: No, it should be earned. I don’t love having people shoehorned into matches. Nia Jax doesn’t fit.

SARGE: No. You need to earn your stripes. Nia Jax on the other hand, does belong there, she is a contender for the title.

And now, predictions:

Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman)

Singles match for the WWE Universal Championship

STEWART: Brock wins via KO. Brock is going to win in a bloodbath MMA style over Goldberg. It’ll create that moment where fans don’t know what happened. Similar to how Brock beat Orton at SummerrSlam.

SARGE: Goldberg wins and then retires as champ the following night on Raw. This sets up a tournament for the Universal title.

Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton

Singles match for the WWE Championship

STEWART: Wyatt cheats and retains the WWE Championship.

SARGE: I want Wyatt, but Orton wins with the help of a Luke Harper interference.

The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns

Singles match

STEWART: Roman wins in about a 10-minute match. Roman will dominate the match. They will make Roman look strong in this match, especially if the plan for next year in New Orleans is Brock v Roman.

SARGE: Undertaker wins. He also doesn’t wrestle again until April 8, 2018 when he will earn his 25th career Wrestlemania win from New Orleans.

Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

STEWART: AJ Styles wins in what might be the best match of the night.

SARGE: AJ Styles.

Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

4-Way Elimination match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship

STEWART: As much as I love Charlotte and hope she walks out as the five-time women’s champion, I think they’ll have Sasha Banks steal the championship and plant more seeds that Sasha is using Bayley.

SARGE: Charlotte. Banks turns heel on Bayley too setting up a new rival.

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE United States Championship

STEWART: Chris Jericho. Vince has a thing about being loyal to longtime performers. It is why I think Jericho beat AJ Styles last year in Dallas.

SARGE: Kevin Owens

John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

STEWART: Nikki pins Maryse, in what might be Nikki’s final match.

SARGE: Maryse taps out to Nikki submission.

Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin

WWE Intercontinental Championship

STEWART: Corbin wins IC Title.

SARGE: Corbin.

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Mickie James vs. Carmella (with James Ellsworth) vs. Others

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

STEWART: I’ll take TBA. Asuka is a surprise entrant and wins.

SARGE: Carmella, rising star on the Smackdown roster gets her first taste of WWE gold.

Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

STEWART: Austin Aries wins the title.

SARGE: Aries.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (c) vs. Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

Triple threat tag team match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

STEWART: The Club retain the Tag Team Championship.

SARGE: Gallows and Anderson deserve to win after putting over so many other teams. However, Big Cass and Enzo win their first tag team championship.

2017 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

STEWART: Stroman wins the battle royal and then comes back later in the night. I agree with Riley, Shaq will make an appearance.

SARGE: Mojo Rawley. And he gets the assist from his good friend and Patriots great, Rob Gronkowski.

