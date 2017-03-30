WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial
WEATHER ALERT: Spring Nor'easter | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

Study: 65-Percent Of Massachusetts Employers Offer Health Insurance

March 30, 2017 11:10 AM
Filed Under: Health Insurance

BOSTON (AP) — A new report finds that nearly two-thirds of Massachusetts employers offer health insurance to their workers, a higher percentage than the U.S. as a whole.

But the Center for Health Information and Analysis also notes in its annual survey that only 74 percent of workers choose to take the health care benefit they’re offered, compared to a 79 percent takeup rate nationally. The findings were released on Thursday.

While 65 percent of Massachusetts firms offered health insurance, there were significant variations according to size.

Large firms with 200 or more workers provided the benefit without exception, but smaller companies have become increasingly less likely to offer health insurance in recent years.

Massachusetts companies were also more likely than their national counterparts to offer insurance to part-time employees.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia